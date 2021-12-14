Manchester City 0-0 Leeds United - LIVE BLOG: First half updates from Etihad stadium
Leeds United travel to Manchester City in the Premier League for a midweek meeting across the Pennines at the Etihad stadium - follow along with the YEP matchday blog.
The Whites make the short trip to take on Pep Guardiola' s reigning English champions on Tuesday night (8pm).
City sit top of the pile heading into the festive period with a one point advantage over Liverpool after 16 games following Saturday's victory over Wolves on home soil.
Leeds, meanwhile, are 15th in the standings following a late defeat at third-placed Chelsea in the capital.
Follow every kick live tonight with the YEP...
Manchester City v Leeds United - LIVE BLOG
Last updated: Tuesday, 14 December, 2021, 20:08
- Leeds United travel to City on Tuesday night
- Whites sit 15th, City are top of the Premier League
- Kick-off a the Etihad is at 8pm
- ---------------------------------------------------
- LIVE SCORE - Manchester City 0-0 Leeds United (first half)
GOAL MAN CITY
Foden scores...
CITY CHANCE
6. City get on the ball from an error, pass their way through the Leeds defence and Silva slots wide. Big, big chance.
Leeds free-kick
5. Roberts with some nice skill just inside the City area. Dias brings him down, Leeds take it quickly and Forshaw tries to catch Ederson off his line but the goalkeeper is alert to it.
Leeds pressure
3. Good build-up from the Whites, James and Raphinha link up well. The latter is into the area but a City defender hooks the ball onto him and it’s out for a goal-kick.
City chance
2. A first sight at goal for City, Grealish travels with the ball. He does a stepover and shoots at goal from distance but Meslier saves well.
Leeds shape
1. Shackleton at right-back, Dallas in midfield from the start. Daniel James up front. Raphinha wide right.
1. We’re underway at Man City. Tyler Roberts gets the game underway...
Here come the teams
We’ve had a rendition of Hey Jude. Now we’re onto Blue Moon. Both teams are out at the Etihad. We’re closing in on the first whistle...
Light show
City team news being read out. Floodlights going mental. It’s not for me...
The Etihad is ready
Ground staff doing their final prep. We’ve had some random smoke machines, we’re just awaiting the teams to re-emerge from the tunnel. Updates to come.