Gunners boss Mikel Arteta revealed in his post-game press conference that one of his substitutes heard racist abuse from an individual in the West Stand and reported it to match officials, who in turn informed the stadium manager.

The game was halted around the half-hour mark for referee Andre Marriner to be made aware of the allegation.

A statement released by the police said: "A man was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence in relation to an incident at Leeds United v Arsenal on Saturday.

"He has been released under investigation and enquiries into the incident are ongoing. Officers are continuing to liaise with both clubs.

"West Yorkshire Police always takes reports of hate crime seriously and does everything it can to support victims and take positive action against offenders."

On Saturday evening Leeds United began an investigation into the incident and revealed that anyone found using racist language would be subject to a life-time ban.

"Leeds United can confirm that an investigation into claims of racism during the first half of our game with Arsenal today are underway, and that one arrest has been made in connection to the allegation," said a spokesperson.

