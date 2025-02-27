The Leeds United promotion hero is still going strong at Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick was bursting with pride after much-loved former Leeds United defender Luke Ayling helped his side to a first win in six games on Tuesday.

Ayling started his side’s 3-1 midweek win at Stoke City on the substitutes bench, a role he has become more familiar with this season, before injury to George Edmundson brought his introduction shortly after half-time. Boro fans might have been a little concerned to see the 33-year-old go into left-sided centre-back, not least because he has never played there before and is right-footed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Leeds man has come under scrutiny during a tough few weeks in which questions have been asked following poor performances, particularly against Preston North End and Sunderland. But in true Ayling fashion, he stepped up when it mattered most with a battling captain’s performance as his side went from 1-1 to 3-1 up in the second half.

"I’ll give Luke a mention because, for him to come in after not playing the last game or so... He’s been captain a lot this season and he’s a really important personality in the group,” Carrick told Teesside Live following his side’s midweek win. "The way he’s dealt with this period and this week has been pretty outstanding, to be honest.

"He’s stepped up, been the leader in the group and so seeing him come on as left centre half - I don’t think he’s played there before and yet he didn’t bat an eyelid - makes me feel really proud. That’s what it takes, really. It makes me proud knowing we’ve got players like that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds fans will remember Ayling for his desire to step up in adversity, with his post-match comments following a miserable 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest back in 2020 standing out. A disconsolate ‘Bill’ stood in front of the cameras after a run of four defeats in five threatened to derail their Championship promotion push, with that interview seen as a turning point before one loss in 15 secured their long-awaited Premier League return.

Ayling remains a hero in West Yorkshire, having played such a crucial role in Leeds’ promotion and their three campaigns in the Premier League. The right-back is considered by many to be one of the club’s best value signings - Leeds said as much in their confirmation of his exit - with 268 appearances and all the aforementioned success costing just £500,000 from Bristol City.

The defender joined Middlesbrough on a six-month loan deal in January 2023, having fallen out of favour under Daniel Farke, and that move was made permanent last summer following the expiration of his Whites contract. Ayling has since returned to Elland Road on multiple occasions as an opponent and will welcome his former teammates to the Riverside Stadium on April 8.