Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds have fallen out of the Championship’s automatic promotion places via Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Coventry City but Daniel Farke’s Whites will make a quick return to action with Tuesday night’s hosting of Sunderland.

The Black Cats sit 13th in the table and the bookmakers are very confident that Leeds will bounce back from their weekend reverse with a victory at Elland Road. The Whites are strong odds-on favourites with every firm and no bigger than 4-11 but as short as 2-7. Sunderland will arrive at LS11 as 19-2 shots and the draw is on offer at 9-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With second-placed Ipswich Town not playing until Wednesday night, a Whites win or even a draw would put Farke’s side back in the automatic promotion places and possibly above Leicester City who visit Millwall the same night.

PLACE RISE: Expected for Leeds United and boss Daniel Farke, above, but with a twist. Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images.

Yet the bookmakers think that Enzo Maresca’s side will leave Millwall with another three-point haul and then expect Ipswich to provide a fresh twist the following night by moving back into second. Leicester are nowhere near as short as Leeds are to beat Sunderland but the Foxes are still odds on at Millwall and a best priced 7-10. The draw is a 3-1 shot and Millwall can be backed at 4s.

Ipswich then host recent improvers Watford the following night and the Tractor Boys are stronger fancies than Leicester are to beat Millwall. Kieran McKenna’s side are no bigger than 4-9 whereas Watford can be backed at 13-2 with the draw at 19-5.