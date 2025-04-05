Luton Town vs Leeds United live: Early team news, goal and score updates from Kenilworth Road
Leeds boast a largely clean bill of health for the trip to Kenilworth Road today with Daniel Farke having near-enough a full squad to choose from.
Illan Meslier will not feature from the start, however, after being dropped for back-up stopper Karl Darlow, Farke revealed in his pre-match press conference on Thursday. A string of recent errors by the Frenchman has convinced the Leeds boss it is time to give Wales international Darlow a prolonged spell between the posts, beginning today against Luton.
Willy Gnonto has had an additional week to recover from an ankle injury sustained two weeks ago on international duty, with Farke insisting he is ‘ready to go’ this weekend, hinting at a possible start in place of Brenden Aaronson, Manor Solomon or Daniel James.
Meanwhile, a tribute is planned to honour the passing of Leeds supporters Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight, who were killed 25 years ago today in Istanbul.
All the important updates will be here throughout the day from squad arrivals, team news, goals, analysis and reaction. Kick-off is at 12:30pm.
Luton Town vs Leeds United LIVE
Welcome to Kenilworth Road
Good morning, welcome to Luton. Seven to go for Daniel Farke’s Whites.
