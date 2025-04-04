Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United's physical resolve will be put to the test on Saturday afternoon by an abrasive and aerially-effective Luton Town side.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The relegation-threatened Hatters welcome Leeds to Kenilworth Road on Saturday buoyed by recent wins over Hull City, Cardiff City and Portsmouth in their last five. Leeds, by comparison, have tasted victory just once in their last five outings.

United have conceded the opening goal in each of their last three away games and Luton will be targeting one specific route to goal, if their season statistics are anything to go by. Matt Bloomfield's side are among the most prolific teams in the Championship this season from set-pieces, despite their lowly position in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luton have scored 14 of their goals from set-plays, bettered only by Derby County. The club have also recorded the second-most shots originating from dead-ball situations and the third-highest Expected Goals (xG) total from set-pieces. Forty per cent of the Hatters' goals and 43 per cent of their total shots have come from set-plays, illustrating their reliance on that particular route to goal.

Leeds will need to limit the number of corners and free-kicks in dangerous areas they concede during the early kick-off at Kenilworth Road, a fixture slot they have not fared well in of late.

Luton are, however, susceptible to counter-attacks which Leeds can certainly look to exploit given the Whites have registered the highest number of fast-break goals (10) in the Championship this season, according to Opta. Luton have allowed six goals on the break; only Derby and Portsmouth have conceded more.

Furthermore, Leeds have allowed the fewest shots from set-pieces this term, and the second-lowest xG from set-plays, which indicates even though Farke's side are not the tallest or most physical, they are organised when it comes to defending their own box from dead-ball situations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to Luton's aerial prowess, there is every chance they will look to pump balls into the penalty area from all sorts of angles, putting newly-installed Leeds No. 1 Karl Darlow to the test. The Wales international is more conservative than Illan Meslier when it comes to claiming crosses so United may need to call upon their defenders to head clear more often than usual.

This season, Meslier is the Championship 'keeper who has claimed the highest proportion of crosses with 9.2 per cent of balls sent into the area claimed by the Frenchman. Darlow, on the other hand, has averaged closer to five per cent throughout his career.