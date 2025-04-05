Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luton Town head coach Matt Bloomfield believes Leeds United will play Premier League football next season.

The Hatters boss still believes Leeds are en route to promotion from the Championship despite the Whites’ result at Kenilworth Road causing the club to drop out of the top two.

Leeds’ promotion rivals Burnley were 2-1 winners at Coventry City on Saturday afternoon, allowing the Clarets to leapfrog Daniel Farke’s side into the automatic promotion places.

Bloomfield was proud of his side’s display, a recurring theme for opposition managers in recent weeks, as Leeds have recorded just one win in their last six games.

“A performance be proud of, a club to be proud of today, the supporters were incredible, backing the boys, roaring them on, really responding to the effort that lads put in today,” the Luton coach said. “I thought our discipline, our possession - we knew that obviously, the quality that Leeds have in possession, we were going to have to be disciplined and structured, but we pressed at the appropriate moments.”

Bloomfield also admitted he noticed differences from the team’s recent 1-0 home defeat by Sheffield United.

“I think the last couple of home games, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United stick in the mind, where we started really on the front foot. I thought Leeds started really well. Today they had a couple of good opportunities, especially on the left-hand side. I thought they created really nicely. So, Thomas [Kaminski] had to make a couple of saves, but we built ourselves into it,” he said.

Additionally, Bloomfield cast his verdict on the tight promotion race at the summit of the Championship table.

“We have to respect that they've got Premier League players,” Bloomfield added. “I'm sure they'll be playing in the Premier League next season. So, it's definitely a point added to our total, one to be proud of and keeps us heading in the right direction.”

Leeds are still to face Middlesbrough, Preston North End, Oxford United, Stoke City, Bristol City and Plymouth Argyle before the end of the season on May 3.