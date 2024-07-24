Luke Ayling opens up on 'no-brainer' decision after Leeds United exit as Championship warning sent
and live on Freeview channel 276
Luke Ayling snubbed interest from across the Championship to join Middlesbrough permanently this summer and the former Leeds United man insists the decision was a ‘no-brainer’.
Ayling was released by Leeds upon the expiration of his contract last month, with the right-back calling time on an incredible eight-year spell with the club. But the final six months of those eight years were spent away from West Yorkshire, with the 32-year-old joining Championship rivals Middlesbrough in January with minutes limited under Daniel Farke.
More regular football was the reason behind Ayling’s temporary exit and more regular football is what he got, starting 19 league games and only missing the trip to Elland Road because he was ineligible. He proved an excellent mid-season addition at Boro and earned rave reviews from manager Michael Carrick, registering eight assists with his temporary club.
It meant that when summer arrived there were other clubs, namely Sheffield United, who were thought to be keen on the defender who had proven himself more than capable at Championship-level. But there was only one offer he wanted to receive and when it came, there was barely a decision to make.
There’s never been a better time to sign up to Inside Elland Road with Graham Smyth - offering unrivalled and in-depth coverage of Leeds United
“I spoke about it when I first re-signed, there was other clubs sniffing about, but for me, being part of something here, at a club that is looking up instead of down, it was a no-brainer," Ayling told the Northern Echo.
"It’s a young coaching staff and a young squad, and I’m proud to be part of that and I hope I can bring my level of experience to that young squad to contribute. The aim is to start well this season and then we’ll see where it takes us. It’s a long season, so we can’t afford to get carried away. We just aim to start well for now.
"There has to be a lot of hard work in pre-season, and there has been, where we’re trying to find that form of last year. We can’t just turn up on August 10 and think it’ll just click like the end of last season, we’ve got to make that happen. We’re happy with where we are. We’ve got three more weeks to work hard and I’m sure we’ll be flying for that first game."
Ayling will be able to line up against Leeds next season and won’t have to wait too long either. Middlesbrough go to Elland Road in three week’s time, having been drawn against the Whites in the first round of the Carabao Cup. They’re back in West Yorkshire in October before the return league fixture at the Riverside Stadium after the new year.