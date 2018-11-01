Luke Ayling delivers witty response to Sky Sports after muting Leeds United fans for live TV matches

Luke Ayling has delivered a witty response after it was revealed Sky Sports have been using technology to mute Leeds United fans during live broadcast matches.

Whites supporters have been angered by Sky after selecting seven of their 15 Championship games for live TV so far with four of the club's next five fixtures set to follow.

Chants of 'Sky is f*****g s**t' were detected in last weekend's 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest, which led to Sky using a process known as "dampening" to reduce crowd noises.

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani suggested last month he thought Sky were exploiting the club's global reputation.

“The Championship model must be reconsidered," said Radrizzani.

"We should consider a club like Leeds, watched by millions of people live on Sky, gets only £2.5m up front from the league.

“It actually penalises us because we’re always on TV. So it doesn’t work. We lose money and we are creating a show that is high-interest for everybody.”

And Ayling, who was ruled out for two months earlier this week with medical collateral ligament damage, has tweeted a rallying call to Leeds supporters.

With the Whites' trip to the DW Stadium to face Wigan Athletic on Sunday live on Sky, Ayling screenshotted the original report by the Daily Mail detailing Sky's muting methods with a brilliant caption.

"Have to sing a little louder on Sunday lads #mot", Ayling said, displaying a laughing emoji and a blue heart.

Marcelo Bielsa's side are yet to be backed by a sold out away following in their quest to maintain their Premier League promotion push.