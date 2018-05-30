Luke Ayling continuing to work on Kyle Bartley's return to Leeds United

Luke Ayling and Berardi, Pontus Jansson... Kyle Bartley?!

It looks like the Whites right-back is keeping to his word. Ayling's girlfriend sent Leeds United fans into meltdown on Tuesday after posting a snap on Instagram with friend and former team-mate Kyle Bartley.

The picture was accompanied with the caption "Working on it. #LUFC."

The pair have been close friends since their time in Arsenal’s youth ranks and they lived together while Bartley was with Leeds for the 2016-17 term.

United have made the central defender one of their top targets this summer and they are working on a deal to bring him back to Elland Road from Championship rivals Swansea City.

“I speak to him every day,” Ayling said following Leeds' 2-0 win over QPR on the final day of the season.

Kyle Bartley.

“I’m going away with him twice this summer and I’ll be in his ear, don’t you worry about that, trying to get him back. There’s got to be a lot of stuff that happens for him to come back but hopefully we can get him.

“He’s a big character in the dressing room. He’s loud, he’s a good presence and obviously he would be good coming back. Coops (Liam Cooper) has stepped in and done really well this year and Pontus has done well. Kyle coming back in would make that even better.”