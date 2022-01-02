'Lots of chances' - Maxwel Cornet on exploiting Leeds United 'gap' and Burnley frustration at Elland Road

Ivory Coast international Cornet returned from a recent absence due to a thigh injury and then coronavirus as a half-time substitute during Sunday's clash in West Yorkshire.

The 25-year-old netted nine minutes after coming on, beating Whites 'keeper Illan Meslier with a direct free-kick upon which the 25-year-old said he took advantage of a "gap" in the Whites wall.

His strike cancelled out Jack Harrison's first-half opener but Leeds responded to go back in front through a fine Stuart Dallas strike before netting a third in second-half stoppage time through Dan James.

LEVELLER: Maxwel Cornet draws Burnley level against Leeds United at Elland Road with his direct free-kick, only for the Whites to hit back en route to recording a 3-1 victory. Picture by Tony Johnson.

The result left Burnley third-bottom and now eight points behind the 16th-placed Whites who have played two games more.

The Clarets are two points behind fourth-bottom Watford who have played one additional game.

“We are really disappointed, we really wanted to win this game and we haven’t got a result, so it’s frustrating," said Cornet, speaking on Burnley's official website.

“I just took my chance; I was focused on the target and where to put it and lucky for me it found the back of the net.

"I saw the positioning of the wall and there was a slight gap, so I hit it and it was on target for where I aimed for.

“At the end of the day, we must do better and I’m not too happy, as we haven’t got the win.

“We pushed to go on and get a second goal, we created lots of chances, but we couldn’t just find another.

“But it’s the Premier League and if you don’t score, when you have the chances, it can cost you.”

