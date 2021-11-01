The 19-year-old full-back has enjoyed a whirlwind week with the Whites, having made his senior debut at Arsenal in the League Cup before stepping off the bench at Norwich City in the top flight.

Drameh - who made the move from Fulham over a year ago - has impressed under Mark Jackson's watch for the club's development side over the last 12 months.

Marcelo Bielsa opted to hand him a first opportunity at senior level against the Gunners and he was called upon once more on Sunday as Jamie Shackleton limped off in the 2-1 win over the Canaries.

Drameh picked up a booking though put in another solid performance in his short cameo at Carrow Road.

"Lost for words to have made my Premier League debut and buzzing the team got the three points," Drameh wrote on his personal Instagram.

"I would like to thank God for his continuous blessings and thank Marcelo Bielsa for putting his trust in me this week and thank Leeds United for another great opportunity.

"Thank you to my teammates for their help and encouragement, there’s not a better group of players I could ask for.

Leeds United full-back Cody Drameh in action against Arsenal. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

"A massive thank you to all the Leeds United Under-23s staff for all their help in getting me to a moment like this but in particular to Mark Jackson, if it wasn’t for the way he’s managed me, I one hundred per cent would not have had the fortunate opportunities this week has presented to me.