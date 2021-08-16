Londoners eye Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford as Whites youngster is hailed

Missed anything over the weekend? Our round up has you covered.

Spurs set sights on Patrick Bamford

Tottenham Hotspur want to sign Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford this summer. (Telegraph).

WANTED: Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly set their sights on Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford, above. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Read all of the latest Whites and Premier League transfer gossip at our round-up piece HEREKeep up to date with the latest transfer news throughout the day with our live blog HEREYEP Jury cast verdict on Old Trafford hiding

Our YEP Jury have had their say on Saturday's 5-1 defeat to arch rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Read what they had to say HERE.

If you missed it, chief reporter Graham Smyth's verdict on the heavy reverse can be read HERE. His player ratings are HERE. Reaction from Marcelo Bielsa is HERE, Luke Ayling HERE and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer HERE.

The defeat highlighted some clear issues looked at HERE, but the afternoon did represent a good day for one Whites man. Find out more HERESpotlight on Junior Firpo

Summer signing Junior Firpo was handed his Whites debut in Saturday's clash at Old Trafford - so how did he get on?

His display is put in the spotlight HERE.

Roy Hodgson on Leeds

Former England boss and most recently Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson covered Leeds United's clash against their arch rivals for Premier League Publications.

Read what Hodgson made of the Whites HEREScott Parker hails Whites star

Away from events at Old Trafford, Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has been raving about a Whites youngster.

Read what Parker had to say HERE

