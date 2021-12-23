The Whites were due to travel to Merseyside for their 19th Premier League clash of the season on Sunday.

Amid a flurry of postponements last weekend, the Premier League determined on Monday that they would fulfil the festive fixtures despite a record ninety positive cases across players and staff in the league this week.

On Thursday, though, the Premier League announced that two games, the Whites' trip to Anfield and Wolves v Watford, would be postponed due to new coronavirus cases.

Leeds United corner flag. Pic: Naomi Baker.

In a club statement, Leeds shared that five new positive COVID-19 cases have meant that, with the Whites' existing injuries, Marcelo Bielsa does not have enough recognised first-team players to field a team against Liverpool and consequently the game has been called off.

The Thorp Arch training ground will be closed for two days while the facilities are cleaned.

"We are disappointed to confirm that our Boxing Day fixture with Liverpool has been postponed following five new positive COVID cases within the first-team squad and staff. All of the cases we have experienced are asymptomatic which we believe is due to our high vaccine take up," the club statement reads.

"We would like to thank the Premier League for the support and advice they have provided during this period."

Liam Cooper battles Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain during Leeds United's 3-0 defeat to Liverpool at Elland Road in September. Pic: Shaun Botterill.

Here's what you need to know if you are a Whites fan hoping to watch Leeds United play this Christmas:

What happens if I have tickets for the Boxing Day clash at Anfield?

All tickets and travel booked for the Liverpool game will remain valid for the rearranged fixture.

Details will be released in due course.

What does this mean for the Aston Villa clash?

The Whites are due to host Aston Villa on Tuesday December 28.

It is not clear yet whether or not this game will be affected by the positive coronavirus cases.

What can I watch on Boxing Day?

With 2,900 Anfield seats allocated to Leeds fans and the game due to be broadcast on BT Sport 1, there may be supporters looking for festive entertainment come Boxing Day.

Though two Premier League games have been called off, there remains a packed Boxing Day schedule of fixtures for football fans to enjoy.

St Johnstone v Celtic, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, 12.30pm

Hull City v Blackburn Rovers, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, 3pm

Luton Town v Bristol City, Sky Sports Red Button, 3pm

Huddersfield Town v Blackpool, Sky Sports Red Button, 3pm

Bromley v Southend United, BT Sport 1, 5.20pm

Aston Villa v Chelsea, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, 5.30pm

Brighton and Hove Albion v Brentford, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, 8pm