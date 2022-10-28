Liverpool v Leeds United live updates from Anfield, three changes, star out
Leeds United take on hosts Liverpool this evening as the Whites head to Anfield looking to end a horrible recent run which has left Jesse Marsch’s side in the Premier League’s drop zone.
The winless streak for Marsch’s Whites now stretches to eight Premier League games, six of which have ended in defeat as part of a haul of just two points from a last possible 24. Jurgen Klopp’s hosts fell to a surprise 1-0 reverse at Nottingham Forest last weekend, leaving the Reds eighth in the table, but Liverpool bounced back in midweek with a 3-0 triumph at Champions League hosts Ajax. The win booked a place in the competition’s last 16 for the Reds who now face Leeds in a 7.45pm kick-off under the Anfield lights.
Our blog will bring you all the pre-match build-up upon landing at Liverpool’s famous home followed by confirmed line ups and then match updates followed by analysis and reaction.
Liverpool 1 Leeds United 2 live
Key Events
- 7.45pm kick-off at Anfield
- Leeds winless in eight games, six ending in defeat
INCREDIBLE
What a way to end the winless run, Meslier outstanding. Full reaction to follow
FULL TIME!
Liverpool 1 Leeds 2!
Meslier collects
90 + 6: Surely that will be that
Still we play on
90 + 6: All Liverpool again
That might be it
90 + 5: Henderson wallops a shot over the bar
Back underway
90 + 4: Meslier okay. All Liverpool
Five minutes added time
90 + 3: What an incredible evening
More brilliant goalkeeping Meslier
90 + 2: Flies off his line to gather loose ball and looks hurt, flied into the feet of Robertson
Leeds sub
90: Ayling on for Summerville
SUMMERVILLE!!! Gnonto made it, wriggled free on the left, sends in a cross, Bamford pokes ball to Summerville who squeezes home a neat finish, away end erupts