Liverpool v Leeds United live updates from Anfield, three changes, star out

The winless streak for Marsch’s Whites now stretches to eight Premier League games, six of which have ended in defeat as part of a haul of just two points from a last possible 24. Jurgen Klopp’s hosts fell to a surprise 1-0 reverse at Nottingham Forest last weekend, leaving the Reds eighth in the table, but Liverpool bounced back in midweek with a 3-0 triumph at Champions League hosts Ajax. The win booked a place in the competition’s last 16 for the Reds who now face Leeds in a 7.45pm kick-off under the Anfield lights.