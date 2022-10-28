News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Liverpool v Leeds United live updates from Anfield, three changes, star out

Leeds United take on hosts Liverpool this evening as the Whites head to Anfield looking to end a horrible recent run which has left Jesse Marsch’s side in the Premier League’s drop zone.

By Lee Sobot
3 hours ago

The winless streak for Marsch’s Whites now stretches to eight Premier League games, six of which have ended in defeat as part of a haul of just two points from a last possible 24. Jurgen Klopp’s hosts fell to a surprise 1-0 reverse at Nottingham Forest last weekend, leaving the Reds eighth in the table, but Liverpool bounced back in midweek with a 3-0 triumph at Champions League hosts Ajax. The win booked a place in the competition’s last 16 for the Reds who now face Leeds in a 7.45pm kick-off under the Anfield lights.

Our blog will bring you all the pre-match build-up upon landing at Liverpool’s famous home followed by confirmed line ups and then match updates followed by analysis and reaction.

SATURDAY NIGHT SHOWDOWN: As Leeds United take on Liverpool at Anfield, above. Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images.

Liverpool 1 Leeds United 2 live

Key Events

  • 7.45pm kick-off at Anfield
  • Leeds winless in eight games, six ending in defeat
Show new updates
Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 21:42

INCREDIBLE

What a way to end the winless run, Meslier outstanding. Full reaction to follow

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 21:40

FULL TIME!

Liverpool 1 Leeds 2!

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 21:39

Meslier collects

90 + 6: Surely that will be that

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 21:39

Still we play on

90 + 6: All Liverpool again

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 21:38

That might be it

90 + 5: Henderson wallops a shot over the bar

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 21:37

Back underway

90 + 4: Meslier okay. All Liverpool

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 21:36

Five minutes added time

90 + 3: What an incredible evening

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 21:35

More brilliant goalkeeping Meslier

90 + 2: Flies off his line to gather loose ball and looks hurt, flied into the feet of Robertson

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 21:34

Leeds sub

90: Ayling on for Summerville

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 21:34

WOW!!!!

SUMMERVILLE!!! Gnonto made it, wriggled free on the left, sends in a cross, Bamford pokes ball to Summerville who squeezes home a neat finish, away end erupts

Next Page
Page 1 of 11
Premier LeagueLiverpoolJurgen KloppNottingham Forest