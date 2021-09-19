Liverpool under-23s v Leeds United under-23s LIVE - young Whites face latest Premier League 2 test
Leeds United's under-23s take in their latest Premier League Two Group One assignment at Liverpool today (kick-off 2pm) - and you can follow all the latest here.
Five days after a 4-1 reverse at Tranmere Rovers, Mark Jackson’s side are heading back to Merseyside to take on Liverpool’s under-23s.
Tuesday night’s defeat at Prenton Park came in the group stages of the EFL Trophy, in which Leeds are competing for a second consecutive season following their elevation to Category One Academy status.
The Whites are also now tackling the best young sides in the country on a weekly basis following last season’s promotion as Premier League Two Division Two winners which has meant top tier under-23s football this term.
Eight days after last Saturday’s 2-2 draw at home to West Ham United’s under-23s, Jackson’s Whites will take on Liverpool’s under-23s in today’s 2pm kick-off at the Reds Academy in Kirkby.
Follow the YEP's live blog from the Reds Academy at The Liverpool Way for all of the pre-match build-up, team news and then match updates and analysis throughout Sunday afternoon.
