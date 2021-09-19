Liverpool under-23s v Leeds United under-23s LIVE - first-half updates from Reds Academy as Pascal Struijk plays at no 8
Leeds United's under-23s take in their latest Premier League Two Group One assignment at Liverpool today (kick-off 2pm) - and you can follow all the latest here.
Five days after a 4-1 reverse at Tranmere Rovers, Mark Jackson’s side are heading back to Merseyside to take on Liverpool’s under-23s.
Tuesday night’s defeat at Prenton Park came in the group stages of the EFL Trophy, in which Leeds are competing for a second consecutive season following their elevation to Category One Academy status.
The Whites are also now tackling the best young sides in the country on a weekly basis following last season’s promotion as Premier League Two Division Two winners which has meant top tier under-23s football this term.
Eight days after last Saturday’s 2-2 draw at home to West Ham United’s under-23s, Jackson’s Whites will take on Liverpool’s under-23s in today’s 2pm kick-off at the Reds Academy in Kirkby.
Follow the YEP's live blog from the Reds Academy at The Liverpool Way for all of the pre-match build-up, team news and then match updates and analysis throughout Sunday afternoon.
Liverpool under-23s 0 Leeds United under-23s 1 LIVE
Last updated: Sunday, 19 September, 2021, 14:24
- Mark Jackson’s Whites face latest Premier League 2 Group One clash
- 2pm kick-off at Liverpool’s Academy in Kirkby
- Leeds 23s have taken seven points out of a possible 12
- Whites are two points and two places above Liverpool
Cresswell a proper captain
19: Really vocal, encouraging his team mates, especially Hjelde his centre back partner
CHANCE LEEDS - ALMOST 2-0
20: Gelhardt again. Played in down the left side of the box, smashes a low shot towards the bottom right corner which fizzes just wide.
Drameh impresing
19: Looking very tidy at right back.
WHAT A GOAL FROM GELHARDT
12: From nothing, lobs the keeper from the centre circle. Leeds won the ball after some Liverpool possession and Gelhardt spotted the keeper off his line and produced a brilliant lob into the back of the net.
WOW WHAT A GOAL FROM GELHARDT!!!
First attempt
10: Comes from Liverpool, attack down the left ends with Norris shooting from the edge of the box but the effort is too near to Klaesson who easily saves. Leeds are putting decent crosses in but the Reds are dealing with them. Steady away from Pascal so far.
Leeds dominating possession
4: Miller with two good runs down the right and a cross from that side that flew through the area before Liverpool cleared
Other positions
Drameh is right back, McCarron left back. Miller right wing. McGurk left wing. Gelhardt upfront. Bate no 10.
1: Struijk is in midfield. Cresswell and Hjelde at centre back. Kenneh CDM. Pascal playing the no 8 role.
All set at Liverpool’s Academy
There’s a small crowd in the stand - a couple of hundred maybe but that includes media and scouts. Live updates to follow here.