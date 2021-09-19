Liverpool under-23s 0 Leeds United under-23s 4 - Joe Gelhardt bags stunning brace as Pascal Struijk nets and Adam Forshaw returns

Gelhardt lobbed Reds 'keeper Marcelo Pitaluga for the opener, after which Leeds doubled their advantage through Amari Miller who slammed home from Gelhardt's cross.

Pascal Struijk then thumped home a header from a corner to Leeds 3-0 up just after the hour mark before Gelhardt rifled home a stunning second with a shot from 30 yards out that flew into the top left corner.

The forward was then presented with the opportunity to bag a hat-trick when chopped down for a penalty but the teenager saw his spot kick saved.

STUNNING DOUBLE: From Joe Gelhardt. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

The contest also saw first team midfielder Adam Forshaw bag half an hour of football as a second half substitute on his return from a calf strain.

