Liverpool star wants sensational Leeds return, Aston Villa ace goes AWOL, Nottingham Forest sign French striker, ex-Derby winger linked with shock comeback - Championship rumours

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Boyhood Leeds United fan James Milner, who is out of contract in the summer, wants to re-join the club in the summer - IF the Whites are promoted to the Premier League this season. (Daily Star)

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa

Aston Villa have piped West Bromwich Albion to the signing of Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Kourtney Hause – joining on loan until the rest of the season with a view to a permanent move. (Various)

Tammy Abraham missed Aston Villa training on Monday morning, sparking further talk that he is set to cut short his season-long loan and join Wolves instead. (BBC West Midlands Sport)

Meanwhile, Dean Smith’s Aston Villa are linked with a swoop for Le Havre defender Harold Moukoudi after talks with Levante’s Cheick Doukoure have “practically discarded”. (Las Provincias – via Sports Witness)

West Bromwich Albion are interested in a shock move to re-sign midfielder Giles Barnes. He’s been without a club since his release from Colorado Rapids late last year. (The Sun)

West Brom have opened talks with winger Matt Phillips over extending his stay at the Hawthorns in a bid to warn off Premier League clubs such as Burnley. (Express & Star)

Wes Hoolahan is also in discussions with West Brom over the possibility of signing a fresh deal with his current short-term contract set to expire this month. (Eastern Daily Press)

Reading have completed the signing of Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria after he spent the first half of the season on loan at SPL side Rangers. (Various)

Simon Power has put pen to paper on a new three-year deal with Norwich City and will now team up with Dutch club FC Dordecht for the remainder of the campaign. (Irish Mirror)

Sheffield Wednesday striker Gary Hooper is being eyed by MLS clubs DC United and Vancouver Whitecaps with his current contract due to expire in June. (Sky Sports News)

Nottingham Forest have handed an initial six-month contract to French striker Idris Kaddad after featuring in the Forest U23s against Bolton Wanderers on Monday. (Reports in France)

Nottingham Forest have allowed midfielder Gboly Ariyibi to join SPL side Motherwell on loan, following ex-Leeds striker Ross McCormack to Scotland. (Various)

Ipswich Town are set to sign Premier League duo Colin Quaner and Anthony Pilkington from Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City, respectively, within the next 48 hours. (TWTD)

Meanwhile, Ipswich have announced that attacking youngster Jack Lankester has extended his stay at Portman Road until the summer of 2020. (ITFC official website)

Preston North End have loaned goalkeeper Chris Maxwell to League One Charlton Athletic until the end of the season after falling out-of-favour at Deepdale. (London News Online)

Bristol City are nearing their first signing of the January transfer window as they hope to tie up a loan deal with midfielder Joe Williams. (Bristol Live)