Liverpool physio salutes Rob Price and his Leeds United team for actions after Harvey Elliott injury

Elliott was quickly attended to during Sunday's Premier League clash at Elland Road after suffering a serious injury following an accidental challenge from Pascal Struijk who was eventually shown a straight red card.

After receiving treatment on the pitch, Elliott was taken to hospital before later being discharged and Reds physio Morgan hailed United's head of medicine and performance Price and his team team for the care given to Elliott following his injury.

Writing on social media, Morgan said: "Thank you to our friends and colleagues from the medical team at Leeds United who helped us look after Harvey on the pitch yesterday.

CARE: Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott is quickly attended to after suffering a serious ankle injury in Sunday's Premier League clash against Leeds United at Elland Road. Picture by Tony Johnson.

"Rob Price and his team really treated him as they would one of their own.

"Thankfully those injuries are rare but the shared training we do as part of the FA led ATMMIF courses really comes into its own in those moments and to have paramedics on hand is always hugely reassuring."

