Eighteen-year-old McGurk has become United's fourth signing of the summer in joining from Wigan Athletic for an undisclosed fee.

McGurk had joined the Latics as an under-14s player following his release from Liverpool in 2016 - and former Reds captain Jamie Carragher was quick to wish the teenager the best of luck upon signing a three-year deal with Leeds.

McGurk's contract at Wigan expired this summer and Leeds initially tried to sign the teenager last year upon also recruiting Joe Gelhardt from the Latics.

NEW RECRUIT: Eighteen-year-old attacking midfielder Sean McGurk who has joined Leeds United from Wigan Athletic. Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images.

"Made up to sign for Leeds United " posted McGurk on his Instagram page.

"Can't wait to get started."

McGurk also retweeted Leeds United's official confirmation of his transfer, to which Carragher replied: "Good luck Sean."

McGurk helped Wigan’s Under-18s become 2020-21 Professional Development League National champions, netting 13 goals as Wigan sealed back-to-back league titles.

The 18-year-old also netted three strikes during five appearances as part of the club's FA Youth Cup run.

The teenager has become United's fourth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Amari Miller, Jack Harrison and Junior Firpo.

McGurk has yet to make his professional debut and will will link up with Mark Jackson’s Under-23 side who will play in Premier League 2 Division 1 having stormed to promotion last season as champions.

