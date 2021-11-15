The 18-year-old fractured and dislocated his ankle on the Elland Road pitch after being tackled by Whites defender Pascal Struijk, whose trailing leg landed on the youngster. The Leeds man got the ball in the challenge and referee Craig Pawson initially allowed play to go on, before stopping the game so Elliott could receive treatment.

Pawson then produced a belated red card for Struijk, who was quickly absolved of guilt or wrong-doing by Elliott but still expressed regret over the incident on social media. The Liverpool teenager's conduct was praised by Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, who also insisted it was not Struijk's intention to foul or injure his opponent.

While Leeds' appeal over the sending off split a three-man independent panel, a majority decision allowed it to stand and Struijk was missing for three games. Elliott required surgery after the game on September 12 and has been in rehabilitation ever since, but today he stepped up his recovery.

READ: Struijk's social media message to Elliott.Liverpool confirmed: "On Monday, Elliott completed exercises on the AXA Training Centre's outside pitches for the first time since undergoing surgery."

Elliott had made an impressive start to the season and broken into Jurgen Klopp's first team plans, before the injury cruelly disrupted his season. The Reds are yet to confirm a timescale for his return but have expressed confidence from the outset that he could play again before the 2021/22 season is complete.