Liverpool have been tracking Leeds United star for half a decade, Whites mounted bid for EPL-winning midfielder

The Whites head into the game still looking for their first win of the Premier League season, after having to settle for two draws and a loss in their opening three matches.

Writing his weekly predictions piece for BBC Sport, pundit and broadcaster Mark Lawrenson gave his verdict on the Whites' big clash against the Red, and predicted that the visitors - his former side - will emerge 2-1 winners.

Expanding on his choice, the 64-year-old contended: “Leeds have stuttered a little bit so far this season, but I think that's all it is. I don't see them struggling, put it that way.

“There are still lots of positives about the way Marcelo Bielsa's side play, but they are still easy to get at which is something I thought they would change.

“That hasn't happened, which is why I am going with Liverpool. The Reds will get plenty of opportunities in front of goal.”

Meanwhile, Lawro's prediction opponent for the week, The Vaccines frontman Justin Young, backed the Reds secure a 2-0 victory, and contended: “This should be a good, open game but Liverpool should win it.”

The last time the Whites faced the Reds, back in April, Bielsa's side left it late to earn a 1-1 draw at Elland Road, with £18m defender Diego Llorente equalising in the 87th minute to cancel out Senegalese sensation Sadio Mane's first half goal.

