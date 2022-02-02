Liverpool front-runners to sign Leeds United sensation this summer, Leeds 'refused' starlet's exit

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The Whites will head into the game feeling refreshed following the mini winter break, and will be looking to pick up another precious three points as they attempt to continue their climb away from the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Leeds youngster Leo Hjelde has opened up on his initial impressions of the club, after joining from Celtic last summer.

He revealed: “A lot of the senior players came up to me on the first day (of training) and just told me: 'it will probably take you a couple of weeks to do all the drills and things but just settle in quickly and get to work'

“It's tough, I've never been used to training this hard before so when I came in it was a complete shock to the body and everything, so I was probably sleeping after every training session - I was just knackered all the time.

“You get used to it, though, and right now it feels easier, I would say, but it's still very hard.”

Discussing his Premier League debut at West Ham, he said: "For me it was absolutely crazy, when we scored the third goal as well, everyone was celebrating with the fans and you can just hear the noise.

“To be fair, it felt like the whole stadium was filled with Leeds fans because you couldn't really hear the West Ham fans so, it was just unbelievable.”