Liverpool youngsters Kaide Gordon and Jayden Danns could complete moves to Leeds United's fellow Championship clubs Portsmouth and Sunderland on transfer deadline day.

The Whites are yet to complete any incoming business this window ahead of tonight's 11pm deadline, but fellow Championship sides are continuing to supplement their squads before tackling the final 16-or-so matches of this year's campaign.

Young Liverpool attackers Gordon and Danns are reportedly in the crosshairs of two second tier clubs in particular, according to The Times.

Gordon is set for a loan move to Fratton Park after a previous stint with Norwich City, while Danns - who has featured in the first-team setup under Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot - could seal a switch to the Stadium of Light, amid interest from Sunderland and Hull City.

The Black Cats have been ambitious in the January market, adding the likes of loanee Wilson Isidor in a permanent £5 million deal and AS Roma man Enzo Le Fee on loan for the remainder of the campaign, which has been viewed by the rest of the division as something of a coup.

Portsmouth, meanwhile, have already brought in six players in their fight to stave off the drop and are expected to make Gordon their seventh addition to John Mousinho's group.

Sunderland trail league leaders Leeds by eight points but can cut that gap to five this evening with victory over Wear-Tees derby rivals Middlesbrough.

On the transfer front, Leeds continue to monitor Cameron Archer’s potential exit situation at Premier League Southampton.