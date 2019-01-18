Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp highlights 'outstanding' Marcelo Bielsa but admits key training sessions 'not for anyone else'

LIVERPOOL boss Jugen Klopp has described Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa as an "outstanding" coach and role model but believes training sessions two days before a match are "not for anyone else."

Bielsa admitted before last weekend's Championship hosting of Frank Lampard's Derby County to sending a member of his footballing staff to Derby's training ground on Thursday ahead of the Friday night Championship showdown at Elland Road.

The matter is now being investigated by both the FA and the EFL with Bielsa holding a lengthy press conference at Thorp Arch on Wednesday to explain his actions.

Bielsa argued that he would gain little from the findings of one training session given his meticulous research and planning on every opponent.

But Reds boss Klopp believes there would be plenty to be gained from witnessing training sessions one or two days before a match though Klopp also stressed his obvious admiration for what Bielsa has achieved in the game.

"Most of the sessions, it’s not a big problem if someone would have a look,” said Klopp.

“But the last two sessions, it’s not for anybody else, because you change a lot of things, you train the set-pieces, you train with the players before the weekend.

"It’s always an open question until you see the line-up and you are in the stadium.

"So I can understand. I can understand that Bielsa wants to have all the information, but then on the other side, we all have to accept that we don’t get them.

Klopp added: "Bielsa is an outstanding coach, an outstanding role model

"When I came in, I hadn’t seen 51 games of Derby to be honest and he’s obviously really good and prepared.

“I respect him a lot, but that’s still not like it should be. I think we all agree on that.”