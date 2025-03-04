Liverpool boss Arne Slot referenced a Leeds United flashpoint involving Jesse Marsch in his plea to avoid an extended touchline ban for an FA charge stemming from full-time scenes at Everton.

Slot was shown a red card by referee Michael Oliver after full-time of the 2-2 draw, which was the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park. The Dutchman was handed a two-game touchline ban and a £70,000 fine after admitting a charge of acting in an improper manner and/or using abusive words and/or behaviour towards both the match referee and an assistant referee.

The FA have published written reasons from an independent regulatory commission that also saw fit to fine both clubs for a confrontation between the two sets of players, and handed a two-game ban and £7,000 fine to Liverpool assistant head coach Sipke Hulshoff.

The written reasons reveal that Slot was shown his red card for confronting Oliver in a foul-mouthed tirade: "It was alleged that AS' manner was confrontational and aggressive. It was alleged that he initially used abusive words whilst shaking the Referee's hand including that the Referee had 'f****** give them everything' and that AS hoped that the Referee 'was proud of that performance'.

"The Referee thereafter confirms (having reviewed the video footage to clarify) that he was approached again by AS around one minute later. In this exchange, AS once again shook the Referee's hand and said 'If we don't win the league, I'll f****** blame you'. It is then further alleged that AS turned to the Assistant Referee and shouted twice that it was 'a f****** disgrace'.

In his own written submissions, Slot asked the commission to consider five other cases and the sanctions imposed on each of the participants for what he asserted was similar or more severe misconduct. Those cases included the FA versus Vincent Kompany, the FA versus Nottingham Forest and Steven Reid, the FA versus Joey Barton and the FA versus Mauricio Pochettino. Slot also asked for them to consider the 2022 case involving former Whites boss Marsch when the American was given a one-match ban and a £10,000 fine.

Marsch's suspension stemmed from his reaction to his side being denied a penalty or having a challenge on Crysencio Summerville reviewed by referee Rob Jones on the VAR monitor. Jones had earlier been sent to check his monitor for a challenge by a Leeds player. Marsch admitted that his language and behaviour was improper and in the written reasons from the case it emerged that the American had threatened to go on the pitch.

The written reasons read: “From the tactical camera, we were able to see JM’s entry to the field of play, the constant bellowing at the Match Referee and the confrontation with AR1 in which JM wholly invades AR1’s personal space still waving his arms around and shouting. We note that the period over which JM was out of his technical area and behaving in this manner was just short of one minute. From the footage we saw that JM was repeatedly swearing, albeit there was no personal abuse directed at the Match Officials.”

The commission also revealed that Marsch apologised in a letter, as did Leeds United, which was accepted and they added that they were impressed by the personal mitigation put forward. Marsch’s lack of previous breaches of the FA’s Rule E3 was also credited, along with his prompt admission of the charge and remorse. The head coach sat out Leeds’ next game at home to Aston Villa.

Fourth official Keith Stroud's account in the written reasons said: "After 63 minutes play, I advised the referee of the totally unacceptable and inappropriate behaviour of the Leeds United Manager, Mr Jesse Marsch following an incident in the Brentford penalty area.

"As the incident happened and there was no decision in favour of Leeds United, Mr Marsch ran out of the technical area, and entered the field of play, as play was still progressing, jumping and waving his arms erratically. He then came back towards me in an overly aggressive manner, throwing his arms about and shouted 'what the **** was that? It a ******* penalty, he's got to ******* check it, it's a ******* penalty'.

“He then threatened to go onto the field of play again using the '*******' word in some context, but I am unable to remember his words at this point. He continued to remonstrate and then left the technical area again to confront AR1 [assistant referee], throwing his arms about aggressively, shouting 'he's got to ******* check it, he's got to ******* check it'.

"I advised the referee that due to the aggressive nature, the words used and the breach of technical area protocol, and a clear and sustained act of unacceptable behaviour this this warranted a red card and dismissal from the technical area.”

The independent commission deciding Slot's fate confirmed that all the cases, including Marsch's, were considered in detail and debated, along with the reasons for the level of sanction.