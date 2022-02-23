Liverpool 1 Leeds United 0 live: Score updates, team news and opinion as game not on TV
Leeds United face title-chasing Liverpool at Anfield tonight as Marcelo Bielsa's Whites take in their second of three fixtures within seven days.
Leeds were beaten 4-2 by arch rivals Manchester United at Elland Road on Sunday and sit in 15th place, five points clear of the Premier League drop zone.
The Whites are next taking on a second-placed Reds side who would move just three points behind leaders Manchester City with a victory against Bielsa's team.
For Leeds, tonight's game is then followed by a home fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday lunchtime.
Our live blog will bring you all the pre-match build-up, team news, live match updates and analysis upon landing at Anfield and in the meantime here is the latest team news and the predicted Leeds XI ahead of the 7.45pm kick-off.
Leeds team news
Leeds will be without German international Robin Koch who must now follow concussion protocols having come off following a knock to the head from Scott McTominay in Sunday's clash against the Red Devils.
Key trio Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Patrick Bamford remain out along with young striker Sam Greenwood.
Predicted Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Firpo, Forshaw, Dallas, Klich, Raphinha, James, Rodrigo.
Liverpool team news
The Reds will be without forwards Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino.
Jota injured his ankle in the Reds' Champions League win over Inter Milan and was replaced by Firmino, who then suffered a muscle injury.
Liverpool v Leeds United 0 LIVE
Last updated: Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 20:09
- 7.45pm kick-off at Anfield
- Leeds 15th and five points clear of drop zone
- Liverpool second, win puts them three points behind Man City
Big worry for Firpo
24: On a yellow and trying to deal with Salah down that side of the pitch
Diaz - causing mayhem - chance
23: Skins Ayling down the left and gets into the area but Meslier saves with his left glove
Leeds under the pump a bit now
20: Harrison makes a crucial intervention to stop a through ball reaching Salah down the right. Mane is through the middle and Diaz looks a big threat to the left of him.
Yellow card Firpo
18: Poor challenge on Fabinho on the right touchline, nowhere near the ball and a yellow all day long
Harsh on Leeds, unfortunate for Dallas
Leeds had started reasonably brightly but Dallas did stop Robertson’s cross with his outstretched arm - accidentally - and had few complaints. Crowd had been quiet but that’s raised the volume
Goal Liverpool
15: Salah - of course - slots the spot kick down the right, Meslier went the wrong way
LIVERPOOL PENALTY
14: Handball by Dallas, no arguments, stopped a Robertson cross
Leeds clear
14: van Dijk won the header but only across the box and Rodrigo dribbled clear
Liverpool corner
12: Got to see this one off
Fine challenge
11: By Ayling as Mane looked to break through