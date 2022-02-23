Liverpool 1 Leeds United 0 live: Score updates, team news and opinion as game not on TV

Leeds were beaten 4-2 by arch rivals Manchester United at Elland Road on Sunday and sit in 15th place, five points clear of the Premier League drop zone.

The Whites are next taking on a second-placed Reds side who would move just three points behind leaders Manchester City with a victory against Bielsa's team.

For Leeds, tonight's game is then followed by a home fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday lunchtime.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

REDS TEST: For Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United side in Wednesday night's clash at Anfield, above. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.

Our live blog will bring you all the pre-match build-up, team news, live match updates and analysis upon landing at Anfield and in the meantime here is the latest team news and the predicted Leeds XI ahead of the 7.45pm kick-off.

Leeds team news

Leeds will be without German international Robin Koch who must now follow concussion protocols having come off following a knock to the head from Scott McTominay in Sunday's clash against the Red Devils.

Key trio Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Patrick Bamford remain out along with young striker Sam Greenwood.

Predicted Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Firpo, Forshaw, Dallas, Klich, Raphinha, James, Rodrigo.

Liverpool team news

The Reds will be without forwards Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino.