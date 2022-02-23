Liverpool 1 Leeds United 0 live: Score updates, team news and opinion as game not on TV

Leeds United face title-chasing Liverpool at Anfield tonight as Marcelo Bielsa's Whites take in their second of three fixtures within seven days.

By Lee Sobot
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 8:02 pm

Leeds were beaten 4-2 by arch rivals Manchester United at Elland Road on Sunday and sit in 15th place, five points clear of the Premier League drop zone.

The Whites are next taking on a second-placed Reds side who would move just three points behind leaders Manchester City with a victory against Bielsa's team.

For Leeds, tonight's game is then followed by a home fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday lunchtime.

REDS TEST: For Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United side in Wednesday night's clash at Anfield, above. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.

Our live blog will bring you all the pre-match build-up, team news, live match updates and analysis upon landing at Anfield and in the meantime here is the latest team news and the predicted Leeds XI ahead of the 7.45pm kick-off.

Leeds team news

Leeds will be without German international Robin Koch who must now follow concussion protocols having come off following a knock to the head from Scott McTominay in Sunday's clash against the Red Devils.

Key trio Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Patrick Bamford remain out along with young striker Sam Greenwood.

Predicted Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Firpo, Forshaw, Dallas, Klich, Raphinha, James, Rodrigo.

Liverpool team news

The Reds will be without forwards Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino.

Jota injured his ankle in the Reds' Champions League win over Inter Milan and was replaced by Firmino, who then suffered a muscle injury.

Liverpool v Leeds United 0 LIVE

Last updated: Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 20:09

  • 7.45pm kick-off at Anfield
  • Leeds 15th and five points clear of drop zone
  • Liverpool second, win puts them three points behind Man City
Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 20:09

Big worry for Firpo

24: On a yellow and trying to deal with Salah down that side of the pitch

Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 20:08

Diaz - causing mayhem - chance

23: Skins Ayling down the left and gets into the area but Meslier saves with his left glove

Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 20:06

Leeds under the pump a bit now

20: Harrison makes a crucial intervention to stop a through ball reaching Salah down the right. Mane is through the middle and Diaz looks a big threat to the left of him.

Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 20:04

Yellow card Firpo

18: Poor challenge on Fabinho on the right touchline, nowhere near the ball and a yellow all day long

Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 20:03

Harsh on Leeds, unfortunate for Dallas

Leeds had started reasonably brightly but Dallas did stop Robertson’s cross with his outstretched arm - accidentally - and had few complaints. Crowd had been quiet but that’s raised the volume

Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 20:00

Goal Liverpool

15: Salah - of course - slots the spot kick down the right, Meslier went the wrong way

Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 19:59

LIVERPOOL PENALTY

14: Handball by Dallas, no arguments, stopped a Robertson cross

Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 19:58

Leeds clear

14: van Dijk won the header but only across the box and Rodrigo dribbled clear

Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 19:57

Liverpool corner

12: Got to see this one off

Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 19:56

Fine challenge

11: By Ayling as Mane looked to break through

