Live stream - how to watch Manchester City Under 18s v Leeds United Under 18s as Whites seek to overtake Citizens
Scott Gardner's Leeds United Under 18s can overtake second-place Manchester City today with a win over the Premier League's defending champions.
The game in Manchester kicks off at 12pm and will be broadcast live on City's in-house media channel, CITY+ which costs £1.99 for a monthly subscription.
For information on how to access the live stream HERE.
Manchester City, coached by Ben Wilkinson, have won all three of their home games in the league so far this season and have two games in hand on leaders Blackburn Rovers. They also boast the meanest defence in the division.
But Gardner and Leeds have a tangible incentive to bring the three points back home to Yorkshire.
They go into the game on the back of a draw at Blackburn and a 5-1 win over Newcastle United and sit one point behind today's hosts.
“It’s a game we’re looking forward to,” said Gardner.
“These are the type of games we want to be playing in against the better sides. That’s why we wanted to be a Category One academy, to test ourselves against some really good sides and Manchester City are certainly one of those.
“They will be used to dominating possession and having teams sit off them, which is obviously not how we play, so it will be interesting with our style. We’re used to these big games, we’re used to playing against high level teams and at high level places.
“It’s a fantastic opportunity to test ourselves away at a really strong side and play at a good venue.”
The Thorp Arch coach has seen his side perform well against teams having a good season and wants that to continue today.
“We hope to go out there and carry on from the recent good performances," he said.
“It seems to have been the case of the season that against the top sides we’ve shown more consistency than perhaps what we have shown against other teams, lower down the table.
“The message is that it is business as usual and another opportunity for us to push our way up the league, as it is quite tight at the top at the minute.”