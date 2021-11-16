Live steam - how to watch England Under 21s' game against Georgia as Leeds United trio feature
Leeds United have a trio of players in action for England Under 21s at Georgia, with two making the starting line-up.
Right-back Cody Drameh and centre-half Charlie Cresswell were both been picked in Lee Carsley's starting XI, while Whites team-mate Sam Greenwood was on the bench having also been promoted to the 21s. Greenwood came on after around 30 minutes for the injured Folarin Balogun.
The game kicked off at 2pm and you can watch it live HERE.
England were 1-0 down in the first half.
Drameh has recently made a first team breakthrough under Marcelo Bielsa, following in Cresswell's footsteps. Greenwood is yet to make in-roads with the senior side but has shone up front for Mark Jackson's Under 23s, scoring frequently since a move from Arsenal.