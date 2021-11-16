Right-back Cody Drameh and centre-half Charlie Cresswell have both been picked in Lee Carsley's starting XI, while Whites team-mate Sam Greenwood is on the bench having also been promoted to the 21s.

The game kicks off at 2pm and you can watch it live HERE.Drameh has recently made a first team breakthrough under Marcelo Bielsa, following in Cresswell's footsteps. Greenwood is yet to make in-roads with the senior side but has shone up front for Mark Jackson's Under 23s, scoring frequently since a move from Arsenal.