LIVE REACTION: Middlesbrough 1 Leeds United 1: Jack Clarke taken to hospital but responsive; Kalvin Phillips takes blame for Wing goal Tony Pulis and Marcelo Bielsa. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say ALL the pre-match build-up, team news and analysis followed by live match updates as Marcelo Bielsa's Whites seek a return to the top of the Championship at The Riverside. Please refresh the page for the latest updates. Middlesbrough 1 Leeds United 1: Last-gasp Kalvin Phillips makes Whites point at the Riverside Middlesbrough v Leeds United: Patrick Bamford handed first Championship as Pablo Hernandez drops to the bench