LIVE REACTION: Leeds United 3 Millwall 2: Marcelo Bielsa's heart racing after thrilling win; head coach latest on Kemar Roofe return Marcelo Bielsa and Neil Harris. ALL the pre-match build-up, team news and analysis followed by live match updates as Marcelo Bielsa's Whites return to Championship action against the Lions at Elland Road. 'My heart can't take this!' - Leeds United fans react to stunning victory over Millwall Leeds United 3 Millwall 2: Pablo Hernandez strikes twice to claim Elland Road thriller