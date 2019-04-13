LIVE REACTION: Leeds United 1 Sheffield Wednesday 0 - LIVE reaction from Elland Road as Whites move three points clear of Blades Marcelo Bielsa and Steve Bruce. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say ALL the pre-match build-up, tean news and analysis followed by live match updates as Leeds United eye another step towards automatic promotion against Steve Bruce's Owls. Please refresh the page for the latest updates. Leeds United captain Liam Cooper injured ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash