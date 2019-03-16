LIVE REACTION: Leeds United 0 Sheffield United 1: Marcelo Bielsa rues important but not crucial loss; Pontus Jansson injury latest; Patrick Bamford regrets Marcelo Bielsa and Chris Wilder. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say ALL the pre-match build-up, team news and analysis followed by live match updates from Elland Road as Marcelo Bielsa's Whites and Chris Wilder's Blades do battle at the top of the Championship. Please refresh the page for the latest updates. Leeds United 0 Sheffield United 1: Whites fall to Blades defeat as Basham strikes at Elland Road Watch Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa hand out sweets to supporters at Elland Road