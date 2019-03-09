LIVE REACTION: Bristol City 0 Leeds United 1: Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips injury updates; Marcelo Bielsa on promotion race; Lee Johnson wants Whites in play-offs Lee Johnson and Marcelo Bielsa. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say ALL the pre-match build-up, team news and analysis followed by live match updates from Ashton Gate as Marcelo Bielsa's Whites take on Lee Johnson's Robins in their latest Championship clash. Please refresh the page for the latest updates. Bristol City 0 Leeds United 1: Phil Hay's player ratings as Whites earn vital win