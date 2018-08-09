LIVE: Premier League transfer deadline day latest Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up IT’ transfer deadline day for the Premier League. And our feed is the place to keep an eye on the movers and shakers. Most eyes will be on Old Trafford and the potential ins and outs, while Wolves look to make statement signings. PICS: PA Leeds United transfer news live: Steven Caulker, George Saville, Oliver Norwood and Marcus Maddison Meet the Bradford City fan responsible for hilarious Leeds United viral post about Joe Allen