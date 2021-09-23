MB: “I don’t have any desires to have any opinion on that subject. First of all because I don’t have enough information on it, second of all I don’t have all the information present that you have to articulate. This is only one solution, someone has to look out more for the quality of the game and not so much how much we earn. I haven’t heard of any projects that generate less revenue. Given the only possibility for this to improve is that we play less and not more, and that the players and the managers from the national teams can prepare for the games and have rested sufficiently, for that we have to play less. To be very clear, the rights of the federation in regards to the national team and the clubs, as owners of the players and their contractual rights, this is not a problem by design. What we have to do is accept to earn less, the first ones who need to do this is us. As long as the ones who make the decisions show they are also willing to earn less. Sooner or later this is going to explode. “