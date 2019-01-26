LIVE BLOG: Rotherham United 0 Leeds United 0: LIVE first half updates and analysis from the New York Stadium

Paul Warne and Marcelo Bielsa.
Paul Warne and Marcelo Bielsa.
0
Have your say

ALL the pre-match build-up, team news and analysis followed by live match updates from the New York Stadium as Marcelo Bielsa's Championship leaders take on Paul Warne's Millers.

Please refresh the page for the latest updates.