LIVE BLOG: QPR v Leeds United: Whites unchanged; Gaetano Berardi and Barry Douglas back on the bench; playmaker Luke Freeman returns from injury for Rs Steve McClaren and Marcelo Bielsa. ALL the pre-match build-up, team news and analysis followed by live match updates from Loftus Road as Marcelo Bielsa's Whites eye Championship top spot in their game in hand. Please refresh the page for the latest updates. QPR v Leeds United: Whites unchanged for Rs clash as Marcelo Bielsa names strong bench