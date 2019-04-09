LIVE BLOG: Preston North End v Leeds United - Pablo Hernandez starts but no Jack Clarke on bench; Leeds unchanged; Whites a 'different proposition' to Blades says Alex Neil Alex Neil and Marcelo Bielsa. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say ALL the pre-match build-up, team news and analysis followed by live match updates from Deepdale as Marcelo Bielsa's Whites look to return to second in the Championship at Alex Neil's Lilywhites. Please refresh the page for the latest updates. 'Nothing less than three points will do' - here's what Leeds United fans are saying ahead of Preston showdown