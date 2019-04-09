LIVE BLOG: Preston North End 0 Leeds United 2 - LIVE second half updates and analysis from Deepdale Alex Neil and Marcelo Bielsa. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say ALL the pre-match build-up, team news and analysis followed by live match updates from Deepdale as Marcelo Bielsa's Whites look to return to second in the Championship at Alex Neil's Lilywhites. Please refresh the page for the latest updates. TEAM NEWS: Preston North End v Leeds United - Pablo Hernandez starts for unchanged Whites following ankle problem but no Jack Clarke