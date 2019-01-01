LIVE BLOG: Nottingham Forest v Leeds United - Marcelo Bielsa selects unchanged side; top-scorer Lewis Grabban missing for Forest HEAD TO HEAD: Aitor Karanka and Marcelo Bielsa. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say ALL the pre-match build-up, team news and analysis followed by live match updates as Marcelo Bielsa's Whites begin 2019 at the City Ground. Please refresh the page for the latest updates. New year boost for Mallik Wilks as young forward signs new deal with Leeds United