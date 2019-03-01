LIVE BLOG: Leeds United v West Brom: Whites XI and bench unchanged; Matt Phillips injury blow for Baggies; Kyle Bartley on the bench Marcelo Bielsa and Darren Moore. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say ALL the pre-match build-up, team news and analysis followed by live match updates from Elland Road as Marcelo Bielsa's Whites look to bounce back against Darren Moore's Baggies. Please refresh the page for the latest updates. Leeds United v West Brom: Marcelo Bielsa sticks to his guns with Whites unchanged for Baggies clash