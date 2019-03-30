LIVE BLOG: Leeds United v Millwall: One change with Bailey Peacock-Farrell in for banned Kiko Casilla; Kamil Miazek sub keeper; Izzy Brown misses out

Marcelo Bielsa and Neil Harris.
Marcelo Bielsa and Neil Harris.
0
Have your say

ALL the pre-match build-up, team news and analysis followed by live match updates as Marcelo Bielsa's Whites return to Championship action against the Lions at Elland Road.

Please refresh the page for the latest updates.