LIVE BLOG: Leeds United v Blackburn Rovers: Barry Douglas replaces Leif Davis; Jack Harrison keeps place; Patrick Bamford again missing Leeds United Live. ALL the pre-match build-up, team news and analysis followed by live match updates as Championship leaders Leeds seek a seventh win in succession against Tony Mowbray's Blackburn at Elland Road. Please refresh the page for the latest updates. Don't look at the table, says Kemar Roofe, as Leeds United bid to clear 50-point mark today 'Our criteria for new players will be exacting.' Leeds United managing director spells out club's transfer window plan