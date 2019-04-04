LIVE BLOG: Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa's pre-Birmingham City press conference

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa.
Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa.
0
Have your say

Seven games to go and Leeds United, back in second place in the Championship, head to Birmingham City this weekend. Follow all the live updates from Marcelo Bielsa's pre-match press conference here.

Please refresh the page for updates.