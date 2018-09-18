LIVE BLOG: Leeds United 1 Preston North End 0 - LIVE second half updates from Elland Road Leeds United Live. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say ALL the pre-match build up, team news and analysis followed by live match updates as Marcelo Bielsa's Whites take on Preston at Elland Road. Please refresh the page for the latest updates. Leeds United 1 Preston North End 0: Cooper gives Whites advantage at the break Leeds United v Preston North End: Whites unchanged for North End visit