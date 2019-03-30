LIVE BLOG: Leeds United 1 Millwall 2: LIVE second half updates and analysis from Elland Road Marcelo Bielsa and Neil Harris. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say ALL the pre-match build-up, team news and analysis followed by live match updates as Marcelo Bielsa's Whites return to Championship action against the Lions at Elland Road. Please refresh the page for the latest updates. Leeds United v Millwall - confirmed team news: Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Pontus Jansson start as Adam Forshaw returns in place of Izzy Brown