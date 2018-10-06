LIVE BLOG: Leeds United 1 Brentford 1 - Recap and reaction as Jansson levels late for Whites Leeds United vs Brentford. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow all the latest from Elland Road with the YEP's live blog as Leeds United take on Brentford in the Championship. Please refresh the page for all the latest updates. Half-time - Leeds United 0 Brentford 0: Crossbar denies lively Bees Leeds United v Brentford team news: Stuart Dallas starts at left-back as Leeds seek win number 7